Famed attorney and Israel advocate Alan Dershowitz was cleared of sexual assault allegations on Tuesday, as Dershowitz and Jeffrey Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre dismissed their lawsuits against each other.

Both sides filed a stipulation of dismissal with prejudice in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York (Manhattan federal court), ending all pending litigation between them.

Giuffre said in a statement that although she had “long believed” that Epstein had sex-trafficked her to Dershowitz, “I was very young at the time, it was a very stressful and traumatic environment, and Mr. Dershowitz has from the beginning consistently denied these allegations. I now recognize I may have made a mistake in identifying Mr. Dershowitz. This litigation has been very stressful and burdensome for me and my family, and we believe it is time to bring it to an end and move on with our lives.”

Dershowitz, in a statement released by his attorneys, reiterated that he “never had sex with Ms. Giuffre” and praised “her courage in now stating publicly that she may have been mistaken about me. She has suffered much at the hands of Jeffrey Epstein, and I commend her work combating the evil of sex trafficking.”