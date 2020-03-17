Photo Credit: Thomas photography / Wikimedia
The Amazon internet e-commerce giant announced this week its intention to hire 100,000 workers for full- and part-time jobs in the company’s fulfilment centers across the United States.

“We are closely monitoring the developments of COVID-19 and its impact on our customers, selling partners and employees,” the company said in a statement.

“We are seeing increased online shopping, and as a result some products, such as household staples and medical supplies are out of stock,” the company added in a statement.

As a result, household staples, medical supplies and other high-demand products were being prioritized as they came in to the fulfillment centers, the company said.

“We are working around the clock to increase capacity,” Amazon added.

