COVID-19 new coronavirus test sample

Israel’s Ambassador to Germany Jeremy Issacharoff has tested positive for the COVID-19 new coronavirus, along with his Deputy Ambassador, Aharon Sagi.

“Thank you to all those who are worried about me and who expressed their beset wishes. I feel well and have been in self-quarantine at home in Berlin since Friday,” Issacharoff wrote in a statement posted on Twitter.

“I want to strengthen all the diplomats with me in Berlin and all the heads of delegations around the world and their families who are on the political front and working around the clock to deal with the severe crisis that is affecting us all,” he added. “Wishing everyone good health.”

The entire embassy staff immediately entered self-quarantine at their homes when the ambassador was diagnosed, and the Israeli Embassy in Berlin was closed.

At present, there are 8,616 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 new coronavirus in Germany, with 23 people who have died of the illness, and 23 more who have recovered.

