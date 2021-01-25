Photo Credit: Esty Dziubov/TPS
Road signs in Judea and Samaria direct to Brakha, Elon More and Nablus. Judea and Samaria, Jun 13, 2019

An Israeli man was lightly injured on Monday when he was attacked by a group of Arabs while taking a stroll near the community of Har Bracha, in Samaria.

The man, 25, was on a hike when he was attacked by some five Arabs who threw rocks and beat him.

He was subsequently rescued by the IDF and an Israeli civilian security team and was treated by an MDA team which evacuated him to a hospital for further treatment or injuries to his face.

The IDF has surrounded the nearby Arab village of Arak Burin and is searching for the attackers.

TPS / Tazpit News Agency
TPS - The Tazpit News Agency provides news from Israel.

