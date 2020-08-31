Photo Credit: Amnon Ziv / Israel Nature and Parks Authority

Israeli firefighting teams and IDF soldiers on Sunday extinguished 21 fires which were ignited by arson balloons launched by Gazan terrorists into Israeli territory.

Most of the fires were small and not dangerous, the Fire Department noted.

Police sappers were also alerted to several scenes to dismantle suspected explosive charges tied to balloons.

Unlike previous days, the IDF did not retaliate for the attacks.

In recent weeks, terrorists in the Gaza Strip have been launching balloons tied to flammable materials and explosive charges into communities in the vicinity of the Strip.

The arson attacks have ignited fires, but no one was injured in the attacks and no damage to property was caused.

However, the KKL-JNF stated that hundreds of fires have consumed thousands of acres, and much damage was caused to trees and animals in the affected areas.

Environmental experts ‎say it ‎‎‎‎will take at least 15 years to rehabilitate ‎the ‎‎‎‎vegetation and wildlife that have been destroyed.‎