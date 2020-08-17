Photo Credit: Flash 90
Ayelet Shaked at a press conference, September 15, 2019.

Former Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked (Yamina) slammed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (Likud) for doing what she insisted, “Even former Prime Minister Ehud Olmert, and in fact no other past prime minister of Israel, has ever done — to ‘agree to a map.’”

Advertisement

Shaked appeared outraged in response to an announcement by White House senior adviser Jared Kushner who told reporters when speaking about last week’s announcement of the historic peace agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates: “President Trump was able to get Israel to agree to a Palestinian state, and also agree to a map [of the borders of the state of Palestine].”

Shaked demanded the prime minister reveal the map of Palestine he allegedly agreed to.

“Now Muslims throughout the world can fly from Dubai and Abu Dhabi to Tel Aviv and they can pray at the mosque… they’ve suspended any efforts to apply Israeli sovereignty to areas of the West Bank.”

Actually, PM Olmert had in fact also drawn up “a map” with Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas, as had former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak years earlier; but it was Abbas who backed away from finalizing any agreement each time, preferring conflict to peace, possibly because he feared internal political consequences if he were to finally bring the conflict to a close.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleNew Israeli COVID-19 Test is Fast, Easy & Cheap: Just Rinse, Then Spit
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.
Loading Facebook Comments ...