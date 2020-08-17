Photo Credit: Flash 90

Former Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked (Yamina) slammed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (Likud) for doing what she insisted, “Even former Prime Minister Ehud Olmert, and in fact no other past prime minister of Israel, has ever done — to ‘agree to a map.’”

ראש הממשלה @netanyahu , אפשר לראות את מפת החלוקה? https://t.co/QfGAGnelD7 — איילת שקד ayelet shaked (@Ayelet__Shaked) August 16, 2020

Advertisement



Shaked appeared outraged in response to an announcement by White House senior adviser Jared Kushner who told reporters when speaking about last week’s announcement of the historic peace agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates: “President Trump was able to get Israel to agree to a Palestinian state, and also agree to a map [of the borders of the state of Palestine].”

Shaked demanded the prime minister reveal the map of Palestine he allegedly agreed to.

הגיע הזמן שראש הממשלה @netanyahu יעמוד מאחורי החלטותיו ויגיד את האמת לציבור. הסכם השלום עם איחוד האמירויות הוא חשוב לשני הצדדים, אבל לא בא בחינם.@Ayelet__Shaked, ראיון מצוין ונוקב. pic.twitter.com/9gpYGPKYzY — שירלי פינטו Shirly Pinto (@shirlypinto) August 16, 2020

“Now Muslims throughout the world can fly from Dubai and Abu Dhabi to Tel Aviv and they can pray at the mosque… they’ve suspended any efforts to apply Israeli sovereignty to areas of the West Bank.”

Actually, PM Olmert had in fact also drawn up “a map” with Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas, as had former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak years earlier; but it was Abbas who backed away from finalizing any agreement each time, preferring conflict to peace, possibly because he feared internal political consequences if he were to finally bring the conflict to a close.