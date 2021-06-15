Photo Credit: Adele Lipkin / TPS

The Bank of Israel announced Tuesday that its branches have resumed public reception.

“In view of the government decision to cancel most restrictions at workplaces that receive the public, the Banking Supervision Department intends to shorten the duration of the temporary order that was published in view of the COVID-19 crisis, and that relates to activity at the branches of the banking system, BOI said in a statement.

Advertisement



“By June 30, 2021 at the very latest, all branches of the banking system will be open as normal for public reception. The branches will provide all services that were provided prior to the COVID-19 crisis in Israel. . . without the need for setting an appointment in advance.”

The bank said it will also be able to offer customers pre-arranged appointments as well. Nevertheless, the Banking Supervision Department said it “encourages the public to carry out a wide variety of banking transactions through direct means: by phone, using ATMs, using banking applications, and via the bank’s website.”

In addition, BOI cautioned the public that “the COVID-19 pandemic has not yet come to a complete end, and as a consequence, the banking system is continuing to manage business continuity risks that are derived from the pandemic. As part of this, the banks are continuing to take the necessary steps to ensure protection of their customers and employees.”