Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel / Flash 90

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett called Russia’s President Vladimir Putin on Thursday to congratulate him on his birthday, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a brief statement.

Also discussed during the call were “various regional issues, including security,” according to the PMO.

Advertisement



Bennett and Putin are slated to meet later this month, according to a report Wednesday by Israel’s Kan News public broadcaster.