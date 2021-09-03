Photo Credit: Erez Uzir

Birthright Israel received confirmation from the Israeli Ministry of Health that it can resume its trips to Israel, JNS has learned.

The first Birthright Israel trip since the start of the coronavirus pandemic took place in May, but the 10-day programs were stopped again in August due to new travel restrictions aimed at curbing the Delta variant of the virus.

To join a Birthright trip, participants must now be fully vaccinated with two or three shots of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, with no more than a six-month gap from the last shot and the trip’s departure date. Alternately, they can be fully vaccinated by one shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine with no more than a six-month gap from the shot until their trip’s departure.

Birthright Israel will not have to enforce a seven-day quarantine period for people who have completed their vaccination process within the past five months.

Those who have recovered from COVID-19 and received at least one FDA-approved vaccine, also no more than six months from the last shot until the trip’s departure date, can also join a trip.

A person is considered fully vaccinated seven days after receiving the final shot. Participants will still have to do PCR and serological tests when arriving in Israel and wait for PCR results before starting the trip.