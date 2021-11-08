Photo Credit: David Buimovitch / Flash 90.

The IDF spokesperson reported on Monday afternoon that air-defense unit intercepted an unmanned aircraft belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization.

The drone attempted to cross into Israel over the sea and was intercepted around noon time. The drone was monitored by the Air Control Unit throughout the incident. The spokesperson added that IDF will continue to protect the skies of the State of Israel and its inhabitants.

Earlier today reports from #Gaza suggested Hamas had test fired a rocket towards the sea. However, the rocket was misidentified, it was an Iron Dome interceptor, which, according to the #IDF which targeted a Hamas drone out at sea. pic.twitter.com/vaYcuE3ID3 — Aurora Intel (@AuroraIntel) November 8, 2021

Israeli media: Iron Dome fires a missile after a missile launched from Gaza, believed to be experimental https://t.co/vbFISKk0Cm via @AlArabiya_Brk #IsraelPalestine — Liveuamap MiddleEast (@lummideast) November 8, 2021