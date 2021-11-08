Photo Credit: David Buimovitch / Flash 90.
An Iron Dome air-defense battery set near the southern Israeli city of Ashdod fires an intercepting missile during the 2014 mini-war between Israel and Gaza's ruling Hamas terrorist group.

The IDF spokesperson reported on Monday afternoon that air-defense unit intercepted an unmanned aircraft belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization.

The drone attempted to cross into Israel over the sea and was intercepted around noon time. The drone was monitored by the Air Control Unit throughout the incident. The spokesperson added that IDF will continue to protect the skies of the State of Israel and its inhabitants.

Advertisement

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleWhitewashing PA Terror Promotion in UN Security Council
Next article2 Suspects Indicted for Shooting at Senior Arab-Israeli Police Commander
Jewish Press News Desk
JewishPress.com brings you the latest in Jewish news from around the world. Stay up to date by following up on Facebook and Twitter. Do you have something noteworthy to report? Submit your news story to us here.
Loading Facebook Comments ...