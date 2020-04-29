Photo Credit: Lara Savage / Flash 90

Cedarhurst Village Justice Andrew Goldsmith received a summons over alleged violations of “public health laws 12B” during the outdoor nuptials for his daughter’s wedding held at his home. The violation is punishable by a fine of up to $10,000, according to Newsday.

Nassau police allege that a crowd of 100 guests and onlookers were present on the front lawn of Goldsmith’s West Broadway home at the time of the April 22 ceremony.

Goldsmith asked people in the email invitation that was sent out not to show up physically to the ceremony, but rather to attend “virtually,” both according to Newsday and an eyewitness who was present at the ceremony to deliver one of the seven ritual blessings for the new couple.

“Please do not congregate on the sidewalk as we are strictly adhering to guidelines set by the Nassau County fire marshals office. . . As you know we’re always happy to welcome you into our yard and home — just not today! We look forward to sharing our virtual simcha with you!”

According to the witness who contacted JewishPress.com, “There were less than 20 people in his yard. . . People stopped their cars and watched the chupa from the public street. Five cops watched from the corner without telling the bystanders to move on.”

Goldsmith has served as village justice since 2013; he served as acting village justice for 12 years prior. The justice is expected to appear before a judge on May 26 in First District Court in Hempstead.