Photo Credit: Israel Defense Forces

The US Armed Forces Military Band of the US Naval Forces – Europe/Africa US Sixth Fleet and the IDF Military Band, got together on Zoom to prepare a musical surprise for 92-year-old Abba Naor, who was among those who were liberated on April 29, 1945 by the US Armed Forces at the Dachau Nazi concentration camp.

Naor, who now lives in Israel, also said that three years ago he met the US Vice President in Dachau, adding that it was a “great surprise” for him and that they became “great friends.”

Am Israel Chai! Happy 72nd Birthday, Israel.