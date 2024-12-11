Photo Credit: Pixabay / mwooten
illustrative

Hundreds of virus samples, including nearly 100 live samples, have been “lost” by an Australian laboratory, Australia’s ABC News reported.

Among the 323 samples that apparently went missing in 2021 after a storage freezer broke down at the state-run Virology Laboratory in Queensland were samples of Hendra virus, lyssavirus and hantavirus.

Advertisement


Health Minister Tim Nicholls announced this week that an investigation is underway, to be led by former Supreme Court Justice Martin Daubney. The breach was revealed in 2023, Nicholls said.

“The materials may have been removed from that secure storage and lost, or otherwise unaccounted-for,” he said.

According to Chief Health Officer Dr. John Gerrard, the risk to the community is very low. “It is important to note that these virus samples would degrade very rapidly outside a low-temperature freezer and become non-infectious,” he said.

“No Hendra or lyssavirus cases have been detected among humans in Queensland over the past five years, and there has been no report of hantavirus infections in humans ever in Australia.”

Share this article on WhatsApp:
Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleParaguayan President: No ‘Heart and Soul’ to Relations Without Embassy in Jerusalem
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR