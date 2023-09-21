Photo Credit: Pixabay

Do you use Huggies products? If so, this is important to you.

A recall of Huggies Daily Care Baby Wipes has been issued by the Kimberly Clark company following the discovery of an infection in the factory.

Advertisement


Customers are being asked not to use the infected batch of Huggies unscented wipes, batch number 2/144955/21.

The company also announced that out of an abundance of caution, customers should also return the following batches to the store for a refund: 1896, 1911, 1915, 1919, 1926, 1940, 1949 and 1956.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleSuspected Israeli Drone Strike Targets Islamic Jihad Terrorists in Syria
Next articleCombat Antisemitism Group Hails Missouri Adoption of IHRA Definition of Antisemitism
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR