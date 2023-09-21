Photo Credit: Pixabay

Do you use Huggies products? If so, this is important to you.

A recall of Huggies Daily Care Baby Wipes has been issued by the Kimberly Clark company following the discovery of an infection in the factory.

זהירות שימו ⛔️⛔️❤️❤️

*החברה המפיצה של "האגיס" הודיעה על ריקול במגבונים ללא בישום לתינוק בשל זיהום* שתפו מדובר בסכנת נפשות pic.twitter.com/2tW2jyatnJ — משה לורבר Moshe Lorber (@lwrbr) September 21, 2023

Customers are being asked not to use the infected batch of Huggies unscented wipes, batch number 2/144955/21.

The company also announced that out of an abundance of caution, customers should also return the following batches to the store for a refund: 1896, 1911, 1915, 1919, 1926, 1940, 1949 and 1956.