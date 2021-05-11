Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel / Flash 90
Israeli school children sit in bomb shelters equipped by donors, waiting for the rocket fire to end. (Archive: June 2, 2015.)

The IDF Home Front Command announced late Tuesday that schools are to be closed on Wednesday due to the escalating rocket fire from Gaza.

The general education system is preparing to continue classes via remote learning for the next several days.

Gatherings are restricted to 10 participants, and work is permitted only in places that have a shelter on site, in central and southern Israel.

JewishPress.com will post updates on the school situation.

