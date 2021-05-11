Photo Credit: courtesy, David Cozocaru
Trans-Israel pipeline in flames after direct hit by Gaza rocket, May 11 2021

A container belonging to the trans-Israel energy pipeline, known as the Eilat Ashkelon Pipeline, was damaged in a rocket strike from Gaza Tuesday afternoon.

According to Radio Darom, “During efforts to repair the container damage, a malfunction occurred and the tank caught fire.

Israel’s Kan 11 television news reported that “millions of gallons of oil” were being held in the container.

The state-owned pipeline company announced last year that it had signed a preliminary binding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to transport oil from the United Arab Emirates to Europe via the pipeline, which connects Eilat to Ashkelon.

The agreement was signed with the MED-RED Land Bridge, a jointly owned Israeli-Emirati company.

