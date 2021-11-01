Photo Credit: Tomer Neuberg / Flash 90

An El Al flight from Bangkok to Israel made an emergency landing Monday in the southwestern Indian state of Goa, according to Israel’s KAN News public broadcaster.

The emergency resulted from a malfunction in one of the systems on the plane, according to the report.

The plane, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, is three years old. The malfunction was discovered three hours into the flight.

El Al purchased 16 Dreamliner aircraft, all of which were to be phased in between August 2017 and December 2020 to replace the airline’s aging 747-400 and 767-300 planes on medium- and long-haul flights, at a cost of more than $1.25 billion.