Photo Credit: Gili Yaari / Flash 90

Israeli Energy Minister Karin Elharar found herself unable to enter the United Nations Climate Conference, COP26, because it was not handicap accessible.

Elharar has muscular dystrophy and uses a wheelchair.

For two hours she tried to find a way to enter the hall in which world leaders were speaking, trying first one entrance and then another – but none were accessible. She was then asked to board a shuttle that likewise was inaccessible.

Finally, she left the conference.

“I went to the international climate conference to promote the joint struggle in the climate crisis through meetings with my counterparts around the world,” she said in a tweet.

אל COP26 הגעתי כדי להפגש עם מקביליי בעולם ולקדם מאבק משותף במשבר האקלים. עצוב שהאו״ם המקדם נגישות לאנשים עם מוגבלויות, בשנת 2021, לא דואג לנגישות באירועיו.

מקווה שיופקו הלקחים הנדרשים כדי שמחר קידום אנרגיות ירוקות, הסרת חסמים והתייעלות באנרגיה יהיו הדברים שאתעסק בהם. — קארין אלהרר ? Karine Elharrar (@KElharrar) November 1, 2021

“Unfortunately, that was not possible because of accessibility programs for which there is no justification in the year 2021,” she wrote.

“I hope the necessary lessons will be learned so that tomorrow the advancement of green energy, removal of barriers and energy efficiency will be the things with which I will deal.”

I am disturbed to hear that @KElharrar was unable to attend meetings at #COP26 I apologise deeply and sincerely to the Minister. We want a COP Summit that is welcoming and inclusive to everyone. — Neil Wigan (@FCDONeilWigan) November 1, 2021

UK Ambassador to Israel Neil Wigan offered an apology to Elharar following the incident.

“I apologize deeply and sincerely to the minister,” he wrote in a tweet. “We want a COP Summit that is welcoming and inclusive to everyone.”