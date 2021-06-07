Photo Credit: United Hatzalah

An elderly pedestrian was killed in a bus accident Monday morning on HaMagid M’Mezrich Street in Beitar Illit.

United Hatzalah volunteer EMTs responded to the emergency. Volunteer EMT Yisrael Aharon Ben-Shem who was one of the first responders at the scene reported: “A woman who was crossing the street was critically injured after she was hit by a bus. Together with other EMS personnel who arrived I performed CPR on the woman in an attempt to save her life. Unfortunately, our efforts were unsuccessful and she was pronounced dead at the scene.”