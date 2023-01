Photo Credit: Nati Shohat / Flash 90

The Federal Reserve is expected to again raise the interest rate this Wednesday, although this time only by a quarter of a percentage point.

If so, the increase will bring the policy rate to a range of 4.5 to 4.75 percent.

The move marks a slowdown from the half-point hike that was announced last month.

In November, the Fed raised rates by 0.75 percent, as it did each time in the three prior months.