Israelis are going to be paying more for their electricity next year, beginning in January.

The Israel Electricity Authority announced Tuesday that it intends to raise consumer rates by 3.8 percent, Israel’s KAN News public broadcaster reported.

The Authority said the increase is due to “macroeconomic challenges, the effects of the current war and the infrastructure development processes of the electricity sector.”

The war in particular has had a devastating effect on the economy and has affected the cost of electricity due to the need to stockpile spare parts, protect energy sites and maintain backup fuel supplies.

Public comments on the proposed rate hike are to be accepted for the next two weeks, beginning Wednesday (Dec. 4).

