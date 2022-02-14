Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency

A fire erupted this weekend at a military base in western Iran, according to a report Monday by the Iranian news outlet Nour News.

The fire, which broke out at a warehouse filled with engine oil and flammable materials, took place at a base run by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in the Mahidasht area of the western province of Kemranshah.

A shed was damaged, but no casualties were reported by the news outlet. “Expert teams have been on the scene since the beginning of the fire to thoroughly investigate the cause of the incident,” the news outlet reported.

There were unconfirmed reports of explosions heard in the northern part of the province, home to Iran’s missile and military sites, ABC News reported.

The incident was the latest in a series of fires, explosions and other incidents that have affected the country’s infrastructure over the past several months.

Iran handed in its final proposals this week in the eighth round of talks aimed at restoring the 2015 JCPOA nuclear deal with world powers, according to Wang Qun, China’s top negotiator.

#ViennaTalks have reached a stage where outcome can be announced without speculation and with certainty.

The US political decision to realize or refuse to accept the requirements of a credible and lasting deal based on the principles accepted in #JCPOA can replace speculation. — علی شمخانی (@alishamkhani_ir) February 14, 2022

“It’s better for Iran if there’s an agreement in Vienna and sanctions are lifted today rather than tomorrow,” Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian told reporters Monday at a news conference in Tehran with his Irish counterpart, Simon Coveney.

“So, we are in a hurry for a good agreement, but it must be within the framework of logical talks and to achieve the rights of the Iranian nation,” he said.

Iran still refuses to negotiate directly with US representatives after then-President Donald Trump withdrew America from the agreement on May 8, 2018, calling it a ‘horrible one-sided deal that should never, ever have been made.”