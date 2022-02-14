Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency
Fire at ‘Shahid Tondgooyan’ Petrochemicals in southwestern Iran, July 12 2020

A fire erupted this weekend at a military base in western Iran, according to a report Monday by the Iranian news outlet Nour News.

The fire, which broke out at a warehouse filled with engine oil and flammable materials, took place at a base run by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in the Mahidasht area of the western province of Kemranshah.

Advertisement

A shed was damaged, but no casualties were reported by the news outlet. “Expert teams have been on the scene since the beginning of the fire to thoroughly investigate the cause of the incident,” the news outlet reported.

There were unconfirmed reports of explosions heard in the northern part of the province, home to Iran’s missile and military sites, ABC News reported.

The incident was the latest in a series of fires, explosions and other incidents that have affected the country’s infrastructure over the past several months.

Iran handed in its final proposals this week in the eighth round of talks aimed at restoring the 2015 JCPOA nuclear deal with world powers, according to Wang Qun, China’s top negotiator.

“It’s better for Iran if there’s an agreement in Vienna and sanctions are lifted today rather than tomorrow,” Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian told reporters Monday at a news conference in Tehran with his Irish counterpart, Simon Coveney.

“So, we are in a hurry for a good agreement, but it must be within the framework of logical talks and to achieve the rights of the Iranian nation,” he said.

Iran still refuses to negotiate directly with US representatives after then-President Donald Trump withdrew America from the agreement on May 8, 2018, calling it a ‘horrible one-sided deal that should never, ever have been made.”

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleUnvaccinated Children Under 12 Okay to Enter Israel on March 1
Next articleBahrain Govt Ministers Welcome Israel’s Prime Minister Upon Arrival for Historic Visit
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.
Loading Facebook Comments ...