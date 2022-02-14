Photo Credit: Flash 90

Unvaccinated children under age 12 will be allowed to enter Israel beginning March 1, according to Rabbi Nechemia Malinowitz of the Eretz Hakodesh organization.

The catch: Their parents must be vaccinated.

Advertisement



Non-Israeli citizens who arrive from countries on the orange or yellow lists are allowed to enter Israel but must quarantine for 24 hours, or until they test negative on a PCR test taken upon arrival in Israel (whichever is earlier).

The above is relevant, however, only if one did not visit any countries on the red list within 14 days before arrival in Israel, the traveler has been vaccinated with a WHO (World Health Organization) approved vaccine in accordance with the protocol set by Israel, or if your recovery has been confirmed in accordance with the protocol set by Israel, and you have a digital certificate recognized by the Israeli Ministry of Health.

For further info, click here.