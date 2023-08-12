Photo Credit: Ministry of Defense Spokesperson's Office

Security personnel discovered an unwelcome surprise in packages of snacks during a routine search of a vehicle at a crossing between Israel and the Palestinian Authority.

Defense Ministry security personnel arrested an Arab driver and passenger who approached the Hotze Shomron (Trans-Samaria) Crossing in a Palestinian Authority-licensed vehicle on Saturday afternoon.

Personnel discovered a firearm and several ammunition cartridges that were concealed within snack bags during their search of the vehicle.

The two Palestinian Authority passengers and the seized weapons were transferred for further investigation by security officials.