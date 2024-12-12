Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency

Syrian rebel forces have uncovered a network of huge underground tunnels beneath the Qalamoun Mountains bordering Syria and Lebanon.

The subterranean labyrinth, which cost millions of dollars to build, was funded by Iran for the purpose of transferring advanced weaponry to its proxy, Hezbollah, in Lebanon.

In the below video uploaded to social media, photographers ride a motorcycle inside the sophisticated, huge well-built tunnels while describing the batteries for firing surface-to-surface missiles that they see, stored within.

A smaller but equally sophisticated tunnel system was found beneath Syria’s presidential palace in Damascus and the home of Assad’s brother, Maher Assad, who headed the Syrian Arab Army before both men fled the country with their wives and families.

The Russian government has since confirmed that Bashar al-Assad is in Moscow with his wife and family.

Iranian Octopus in Syria

Since the start of the Syrian civil war that began in 2011, Iran made great efforts to insinuate itself into the country, both economically and militarily, as part of its plan to create a land corridor from the Persian Gulf to the Mediterranean Sea. Geographically Syria has multiple seaports on the Mediterranean, and a common border with Lebanon, which also has multiple Mediterranean seaport.

Iran spent billions in Syria to maintain and supply its myriad military bases in the country while transferring arms and ordnance to its proxy in Lebanon, the Hezbollah terrorist army to extend its reach.

Syria was also a key element in Iran’s advance toward the establishment of new mini Persian Empire in the Levant, while creating a military front from which to carry out its stated ambition to wipe the Jewish State “off the world map.”

Hezbollah has long acted in service of that goal, embedding itself into the Beirut parliament and government to ensure its control over Lebanon together with Iran.

At the behest of Tehran, Hezbollah sent thousands of troops to bolster Assad regime forces during the decade-long civil war aimed at overthrowing the Syrian dictator.

More recently, however, Hezbollah forces could not be spared to fight the rebels after the Lebanese terror organization joined the very expensive war launched against Israel on October 7, 2023 by Gaza’s Iranian proxy, Hamas.

Assad’s forces on their own were unable to stop jihadist rebels who captured the northern Syrian city of Aleppo on December 6, and swiftly seized control of the cities of Homs and Hama before finally taking Damascus last Friday.

When it became clear that Assad’s reign was over, both Iran and Russia evacuated their military and political personnel and left Syria.

Both countries have since begun the process of building ties with Syria’s new regime in an attempt to re-establish their presence in the country.

