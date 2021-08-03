Photo Credit: Michael Schwarzenberger / Pixabay
Fiber optic cable

Google announced plans to build the Blue Submarine Cable System, an undersea cable connecting the Middle East, Southern Europe and Asia.

Another communications cable called the Raman Submarine Cable System will link Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Djibouti, Oman and India. It also eventually planned to connect the two systems.

Users will benefit from increased capacity as a result, announced the media giant in a statement on Thursday.

The Raman cable is named after Sir Chandrasekhara Venkata Raman, an Indian physicist who won the 1930 Nobel Prize in Physics for work that set the stage for the field of optics that allows for underwater cables.

The system is slated to have 16 fiber-optic pairs and should be ready for service in 2024.

JNS News Service
www.JNS.org is an independent, non-profit business resource and wire service covering Jewish news and Israel news for Jewish media throughout the English-speaking world.

