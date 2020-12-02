Photo Credit: Abed Rahim Khatib / Flash 90
Members of the Izz a-Din al-Qassam Brigades military wing of Hamas in Gaza display a Qassam rocket during a military parade on August 21, 2016 in Rafah, southern Gaza.

Gaza’s ruling Hamas terrorist organization is continuing to test-fire the missiles it uses against the State of Israel.

The terrorist group launched a rocket towards the Mediterranean Sea on Wednesday afternoon (Dec. 2) as part of an experiment to determine the range and viability of the projectile, according to Arab sources.

It’s not known which type of missile was fired into the sea.

Such activity is seen by analysts as a warning to Israel by Hamas that the calm along the border might not last, and that the terrorist group is considering an escalation in military activity against the Jewish State.

Couldn’t Happen to a Nicer Guy: Hamas Boss Yahya Sinwar Down with Covid-19

On Tuesday (Dec. 1) Gaza-based Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar contracted the coronavirus and was forced to self-quarantine, according to an official statement from Hamas.

Sinwar is reportedly asymptomatic at present, and continuing to “work” from home, a spokesperson for the group said.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.
