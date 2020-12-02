Photo Credit: Abed Rahim Khatib / Flash 90

Gaza’s ruling Hamas terrorist organization is continuing to test-fire the missiles it uses against the State of Israel.

The terrorist group launched a rocket towards the Mediterranean Sea on Wednesday afternoon (Dec. 2) as part of an experiment to determine the range and viability of the projectile, according to Arab sources.

It’s not known which type of missile was fired into the sea.

Such activity is seen by analysts as a warning to Israel by Hamas that the calm along the border might not last, and that the terrorist group is considering an escalation in military activity against the Jewish State.

Couldn’t Happen to a Nicer Guy: Hamas Boss Yahya Sinwar Down with Covid-19

On Tuesday (Dec. 1) Gaza-based Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar contracted the coronavirus and was forced to self-quarantine, according to an official statement from Hamas.

Sinwar is reportedly asymptomatic at present, and continuing to “work” from home, a spokesperson for the group said.