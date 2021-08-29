Photo Credit: IDF

Israeli Air Force (IAF) bombers attacked several Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip on Saturday night in response to riots on the Gaza border and incendiary balloon attacks on Israel earlier in the day.

תיעוד מתקיפות צה"ל ברצועת עזה הלילה: pic.twitter.com/whkyAg4fL4 — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) August 28, 2021

Advertisement



Gaza-based terrorists launched arson balloons at southern Israel on Saturday, igniting at least two fires in the area. No one was injured in the attacks.

Later on, Hamas-backed squads, the so-called harassment units, rioted on the border, set off explosive charges, and made loud noises on speakers to harass the Israeli residents in the area.

The IDF responded to the riots with tear gas and accurate fire to key suspects. The Gaza health ministry reported that five rioters sustained gunshots wounds, including one seriously injured.

In response to the day’s incidents, IAF fighters bombed a Hamas military compound and a Hamas terrorist tunnel entrance.

This is the IAF’s third strike in Gaza in the past week.

Hamas has declared it will step up its attacks on Israel in an attempt to “remove the siege” on Gaza and pressure it into agreeing to various concessions it is demanding from Israel.