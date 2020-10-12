Photo Credit: Yossi Aloni / Flash 90

Ichilov (Sourasky) Medical Center announced Monday night that it can no longer accept any new patients who are sick with the coronavirus, according to a report broadcast by Galei Tzahal Army Radio.

According to the report, the hospital is currently treating 110 patients with COVID-19, a patient load much higher than the institution is rated to handle.

Officials at Sourasky have informed the Health Ministry no new coronavirus patients will be accepted until systematic regulations for assigning patients to hospitals are established.

“The struggle is not political; the desire is to direct patients to places that will give them the best care,” said Professor Gil Pierre, Sourasky’s deputy director-general.

The Jerusalem Post reported Monday that Rambam Medical Center in Haifa had about 60 patients with the coronavirus, and “can handle about 120,” while Beilinson Medical Center in Petach Tikva was “even less occupied” and Soroka Medical Center in Be’er Sheva has “a completely empty coronavirus ward.”