Photo Credit: Kobi Richter/TPS
An Egyptian guard post from the Iraeli side of the Israel Egypt border in Halutza Sands close to an Israeli agricultural land. The sand dunes area is located southeast of the Gaza Strip and east of the Israel Egypt border. Oct 19, 2017.

The joint Israeli-Egyptian military committee met on Sunday to discuss “mutual issues between the militaries,” the IDF stated.

The IDF delegation was headed by the head of the Operations Division, General Oded Basiok.

Advertisement

During the committee meeting, the two armies signed an amendment to an agreement regulating the presence of Egyptian forces in the Rafah area, near the Gaza Strip, in favor of increasing the Egyptian army’s security hold of the area.

The amendment was approved by the government.

The Egyptian army has been contending with Islamic terrorism in the area in recent years. Israel has an interest in enabling the Egyptian forces to stump out this threat.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleResearcher: Close to 100,000 Mixed Marriages with One Jewish Spouse in Israel
Next articleTwo Successful CPRs in One Weekend
TPS / Tazpit News Agency
TPS - The Tazpit News Agency provides news from Israel.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Loading Facebook Comments ...