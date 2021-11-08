Photo Credit: Kobi Richter/TPS

The joint Israeli-Egyptian military committee met on Sunday to discuss “mutual issues between the militaries,” the IDF stated.

The IDF delegation was headed by the head of the Operations Division, General Oded Basiok.

During the committee meeting, the two armies signed an amendment to an agreement regulating the presence of Egyptian forces in the Rafah area, near the Gaza Strip, in favor of increasing the Egyptian army’s security hold of the area.

The amendment was approved by the government.

The Egyptian army has been contending with Islamic terrorism in the area in recent years. Israel has an interest in enabling the Egyptian forces to stump out this threat.