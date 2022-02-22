Photo Credit: TPS
Car hit by a firebomb, in the Binyamin region. Feb. 23, 2020

Israeli forces shot a suspected Palestinian Authority Arab terrorist Tuesday night while he was firebombing Israeli vehicles traveling near Bethlehem on the outskirts of Jerusalem.

The attacker was hurling Molotov cocktails at Israeli vehicles as they traveled the Jerusalem-Gush Etzion section of Highway 60 next to the town of Al-Hader, according to Arab media.

The suspect was critically injured by the gunfire and subsequently died of his wounds, according to the 0404 news outlet.

Shortly before the incident, Arab terrorists were seen hurling rocks at Israeli vehicles near Ras Karkar, not far from Ramallah in the Binyamin region.

Although the vehicles were damaged, miraculously there were no physical injuries reported.

