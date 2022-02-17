Photo Credit: IDF
Remnants of Iranian UAV shot down in Israel, Feb. 2018

The IDF shot down an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV/drone) on Thursday after it crossed Israel’s northern border with Lebanon.

The IDF said in a statement that the drone, sent by Lebanon’s Iranian terror proxy Hezbollah, was monitored by air traffic control units throughout the incident.

“The IDF will continue to act to prevent any violation of the sovereignty of the State of Israel.”

