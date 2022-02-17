Photo Credit: IDF

The IDF shot down an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV/drone) on Thursday after it crossed Israel’s northern border with Lebanon.

כוחות צה"ל הפילו רחפן של ארגון הטרור חיזבאללה בגבול לבנון לפני זמן קצר, כוחות צה"ל זיהו רחפן של ארגון הטרור חיזבאללה שחצה משטח לבנון והפילו אותו. הרחפן היה במעקב יחידות הבקרה האוויריות לאורך כל האירוע.

צה״ל ימשיך לפעול על מנת למנוע כל הפרה של ריבונות מדינת ישראל — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) February 17, 2022

The IDF said in a statement that the drone, sent by Lebanon’s Iranian terror proxy Hezbollah, was monitored by air traffic control units throughout the incident.

“The IDF will continue to act to prevent any violation of the sovereignty of the State of Israel.”