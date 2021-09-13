Photo Credit: Hadas Parush/Flash90

The IDF thwarted an infiltration attempt from Lebanon into Israel on Sunday night.

The IDF stated that it identified a suspect who climbed the border fence from Lebanon into Israeli territory in the area of the town of Metula, the most northern point in Israel.

IDF forces rushed to the spot and immediately after their arrival, the suspect moved away from the fence and fled into Lebanese territory.

The Lebanese army reportedly shortly afterwards arrested a Syrian man who was apparently trying to infiltrate Israel.

The incident was probably not terrorism-related.

There have been several attempts in recent months by work migrants to cross illegally into Israel from Lebanon.

However, the IDF treats every incident on the border as a possible attack.