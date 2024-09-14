Photo Credit: Alex Kolomoisky, KKL-JNF

Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund is allocating 225 million shekels (more than $60 million) in emergency aid to local authorities in northern and southern Israel as the conflict along the country’s borders continues into its 11th month.

Distribution will be based on factors such as population size, distance from the border, socio-economic status and the percentage of evacuated residents. Most of the funding—160 million shekels (nearly $43 million)—will go to communities in the south.

Projects focus on land preparation for housing and agriculture; the development of security and agricultural roads; the construction of public buildings; the creation of green spaces; educational programs; infrastructure development; reforestation; and critical support for the rehabilitation and recovery of affected residents.

Also planned is an investment of up to 30 million shekels ($8 million) in upgrading the Evron Reservoir to help divert water from the Ga’aton River, significantly reducing the risk of flooding in Nahariya, which has previously suffered severe damage. The reservoir will also provide water for agriculture in the Ma’ale Yosef and Mateh Asher regional councils.

Ifat Ovadia-Luski , chairwoman of KKL-JNF, said the organization “stands firmly with the residents of northern and southern Israel. We are committed to ensuring the continued survival and prosperity of these frontier communities. The assistance we provide is part of our broader efforts to restore vital infrastructure, support local agriculture and strengthen community resilience.”

She added, “We are driven by a deep sense of national responsibility, working to maintain rehabilitation projects, ensure food security and support agricultural efforts.”

