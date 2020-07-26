Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency
Iran's Defense Minister Amir Hatami (R) viewing a missile exhibition in Tehran, February 2, 2019.

Iranian officials have denied reports that a major explosion and fire in eastern Tehran took place on Friday (July 24) inside a missile base belonging to the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) in eastern Tehran.

Instead, local police claim a short circuit from a power line in the electric system sparked a brush fire in an eastern neighborhood in the nation’s capital. The Tehran Fire Department backed up the claim, according to Iran’s semi-official ILNA news agency.

The deputy chief of Tehran police Hamid Hadavand told ILNA that the fire had been put out, while a fire department spokesman said there was no report of any “explosion”, Reuters reported.

