Photo Credit: Hadas Parush / Flash 90

The Israeli government has instructed the Bedouin Authority to plan 100,000 new housing units for the Bedouin community.

Of these, 30,000 housing units are to be developed within the next five years.

This is being done to promote settlement solutions that meet the needs of the Bedouin population through the expansion of pre-existing towns as well as new communities.