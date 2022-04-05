Photo Credit: Maayan Berrebi/TPS

Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Tuesday approved the entry of Palestinian Authority citizens from Judea and Samaria into Jerusalem so that they can attend Friday prayers at the Temple Mount.

This applies to women of all ages, men aged 50 and over and children up to the age of 12 who do not already have permits for entering Israel.

Advertisement



The decision came after a security assessment held under the leadership of Minister Gantz and with the participation of IDF Chief of Staff Major General Aviv Kochavi.

In addition, on the occasion of Ramadan, Defense Minister Ganz approved family visits to Israel for the first time for Palestinians living in Judea and Samaria on Sundays through Thursdays.

Another situation assessment will be held next week, chaired by Defense Minister Benny Gantz, to decide whether to approve an extension of the steps for approving family visits, contingent on the security situation.

This will be the first time in three years that such an exemption for Ramadan is being made, since in 2020 and 2021 COVID-19 restrictions prevented it.

Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) Major General Rassan Aliyan briefed senior Palestinian Authority officials and relevant figures in the international community on the steps and gestures for the holiday.