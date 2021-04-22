Photo Credit: tate Department Photo by Ron Przysucha

The US State Department has added Israel to its list of “Level Four: Do Not Travel” nations, along with 115 other countries.

The State Department claimed there is a “very high level” of COVID-19 in the Jewish State and in UK, both of which have recently reopened their economies after an extended period of restrictions.

In Israel, the last designated coronavirus hospital unit was closed recently due to a lack of patients requiring treatment.

It’s not clear what prompted the State Department to add the Jewish State to a “Level 4” list.

Nevertheless, Americans are not legally barred from traveling to Israel or the UK, or any of the other 114 countries added to the US “Level 4” travel warning.

China and Japan remain at “Level 3: Reconsider Travel,” according to Reuters.