Photo Credit: Yaniv Nadav / Flash 90

The chief of police at the Ma’ale Adumim police station and 12 other police officers have become infected with COVID-19, despite having completed the two-shot coronavirus vaccine series.

Ma’ale Adumim is a 10 minutes’ drive east of Jerusalem.

It is believed the police officers and the commander caught the virus from three Palestinian Authority detainees who were found to be infected with the coronavirus.

The three detainees were arrested last week in connection with weapons offenses, according to Israel’s public broadcasting network, Kan News 11.

Dozens of additional police officers at the station have now been mandated into quarantine pending the return of COVID-19 test results.