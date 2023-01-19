Photo Credit: Elior Cohen/TPS

Israel announced Thursday that its embassy in Kyiv will return to “full activity” within the next 60 days.

Foreign Minister Eli Cohen informed his Ukrainian counterpart about the decision and promised that Israel will continue humanitarian aid with an emphasis on the restoration of energy infrastructure.

Cohen called on Ukraine’s External Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba to cooperate in the fight to declare Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) a terrorist organization among European countries.

Cohen opened with conversation with an expression of his “deepest condolences” for this week’s helicopter disaster in Kyiv which killed the Ukrainian Interior Minister, his deputy and several children.

In light of the fact that Iranian weapons are killing innocent Ukrainian citizens, Cohen suggested that his Ukrainian counterpart join the fight against the IRGC in a way that would encourage European countries to declare the Iranian militia a terrorist organization.

He promised that Israel will continue to support the Ukrainian people with humanitarian aid, building and restoring infrastructure in the areas of water, energy, medical equipment and continuing to provide training to hundreds of professionals in emergency management and trauma care.

Cohen reminded his colleague that just last month Israel had delivered generators to the Ukrainian city of Kherson, and that the Israeli embassy in Kyiv had established a ‘resilience point’ in the center of the Ukrainian capital in order to help the city’s residents who are dealing with multiple power outages.

The two ministers emphasized the importance of the close relations between Ukraine and Israel and promised to maintain regular contact.