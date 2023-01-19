Photo Credit: Miriam Alster / Flash 90

The Israeli government committee that reviews the country’s basket of medicines, health services and technologies this year recommended the addition of more than 120 medications and technologies.

Treatments that will affect some 350,000 Israelis at a cost of NIS 650 million in 2023 are to be included in the expanded basket of services.

Advertisement





Also to be included:

Shingles vaccine for at-risk Israelis and those over 65

Pneumonia vaccine

Free eyeglasses for children up to age 7

Advanced cancer medications

genetic tests for tumors for immunotherapy

medication to treat multiple myeloma

”personalized” cancer drugs

advanced cancer therapies

medication for diabetes

medication for nephrology

medication for neurology

medication for pulmonary issues

medication for cardiology

Continuous hybrid system for sugar monitoring and insulin infusion

treatment in communication clinics for those who suffer with stuttering

treatment for lung rehabilitation And more. Committee chair Professor Dina Ben Yehuda thanked the health minister and the health ministry for their trust in her, as chair of the basket committee. “This is one of the most complex challenges in the health system,” she said. “I believe we were able to achieve a diverse and highly advanced update to the publicly funded health basket for the citizens of Israel.” Nevertheless, she acknowledged that it was also a “sad day” for those patients who depend on technologies that were unable to be included, adding that she had “every hope” those technologies will be included in next year’s basket.