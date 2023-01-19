The Israeli government committee that reviews the country’s basket of medicines, health services and technologies this year recommended the addition of more than 120 medications and technologies.
Treatments that will affect some 350,000 Israelis at a cost of NIS 650 million in 2023 are to be included in the expanded basket of services.
Also to be included:
- Shingles vaccine for at-risk Israelis and those over 65
- Pneumonia vaccine
- Free eyeglasses for children up to age 7
- Advanced cancer medications
- genetic tests for tumors for immunotherapy
- medication to treat multiple myeloma
- ”personalized” cancer drugs
- advanced cancer therapies
- medication for diabetes
- medication for nephrology
- medication for neurology
- medication for pulmonary issues
- medication for cardiology
- Continuous hybrid system for sugar monitoring and insulin infusion
- treatment in communication clinics for those who suffer with stuttering
- treatment for lung rehabilitation
And more.
Committee chair Professor Dina Ben Yehuda thanked the health minister and the health ministry for their trust in her, as chair of the basket committee.
“This is one of the most complex challenges in the health system,” she said. “I believe we were able to achieve a diverse and highly advanced update to the publicly funded health basket for the citizens of Israel.”
Nevertheless, she acknowledged that it was also a “sad day” for those patients who depend on technologies that were unable to be included, adding that she had “every hope” those technologies will be included in next year’s basket.