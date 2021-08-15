Photo Credit: Fatih Renkligil / Wikimedia
Aftermath of flooding in Erzin Province, Hatay, Turkey, which killed 5 people, July 5, 2020.

The State of Israel has offered to extend assistance to Turkey in the wake of deadly flooding that has killed at least 55 people and sent nine more to hospitals across the country.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz wrote Sunday on Twitter, “I contacted the Turkish Defense Attaché and the Turkish Defense Ministry via the IDF offering to send a delegation from the Home Front Command to Turkey.

“The delegation would provide search and rescue assistance in light of the floods that have already claimed dozens of lives.”

It is not clear whether Turkey accepted the offer.

The Turkish government said this weekend that flooding last Wednesday in areas around the Black Sea led to the collapse of dozens of homes.

The Turkish government agency for natural disasters, (AFAD), deployed numerous specialized search and rescue teams to dig through the rubble in an attempt to save others from death.

