Photo Credit: MDA Spokesperson
Magen David Adom (MDA) technicians tested Gazans at the Erez Crossing, Dec. 15, 2021

Medics from the Magen David Adom emergency medical response service started providing COVID-19 tests for Gazans entering the Jewish State through the Erez Crossing on Israel’s southern border.

As of this week, testing will take place for five hours each day, Sunday through Thursday, from 7 am to 12 noon.

“We are providing our services in any place requested, all for the purpose to restrain the spread of the virus,” explained MDA Director-General Eli Bin.

Hundreds of people are expected to be checked daily, according to the medical service.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.
