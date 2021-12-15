Photo Credit: MDA Spokesperson

Medics from the Magen David Adom emergency medical response service started providing COVID-19 tests for Gazans entering the Jewish State through the Erez Crossing on Israel’s southern border.

As of this week, testing will take place for five hours each day, Sunday through Thursday, from 7 am to 12 noon.

“We are providing our services in any place requested, all for the purpose to restrain the spread of the virus,” explained MDA Director-General Eli Bin.

Hundreds of people are expected to be checked daily, according to the medical service.