Photo Credit: Gideon Markowicz / Flash 90

Israel will provide medical care and rehabilitate up to 20 injured and amputated people from Ukraine, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement Tuesday night.

The patients will be cared for in Israel at a variety of hospitals specializing in rehabilitation as part of the country’s humanitarian aid to Ukraine the ministry said, citing the Jewish State’s “unique experience in rehabilitating wounded and amputated people in Israel.”

The first two injured individuals have already arrived at Sheba Medical Center.

The ministry said it earmarked millions of shekels worth of funding for the initiative, and transferred the funds to the Ministry of Health to assist the hospitals that will receive the wounded.

Each injured individual will be assigned to the medical institution best suited to care for the nature of the injury and provide rehabilitation, in coordination with the Ministry of Health.

“This effort is part of Israel’s ongoing commitment to continue to provide extensive humanitarian aid to Ukraine,” the ministry added.