Photo Credit: KSA MOFA EN / Twitter
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman on June 22, 2022 in Ankara

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman – known as “MBS” – was appointed prime minister by his father, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, according to a royal decree issued Tuesday.

Advertisement

Traditionally, the Saudi king heads the country’s cabinet and serves as both monarch and prime minister. As part of the shuffle, the king restructured the Council of Ministers, now to be headed by the new prime minister and heir to the throne.

Mohammed bin Salman was instrumental in ending the Saudi-led regional blockade against Qatar, according to former White House senior adviser and presidential son-in-law Jared Kushner, who discussed the issue in his recent book, “Breaking History.”

Second son Prince Khalid was promoted from deputy defense minister to defense minister, according to the Saudi state-run news agency, SPA.

Third son Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman remains as energy minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud remains as foreign minister, Mohammed al-Jada’an remains as finance minister and Khalid al-Falih remains as investment minister.

Yousef al-Benyan is to serve as education minister.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleIsrael to Provide Medical Care for 20 Severely Wounded Ukrainians
Next articleReport: Lebanon Expects Written Offer on Maritime Border with Israel Within Days
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Loading Facebook Comments ...