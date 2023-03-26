Photo Credit: Yossi Aloni / Flash 90
An IEC worker technician repairing a fault in the Israeli electricity network. August 29, 2020

Israelis will be able to breathe just a bit easier next month, when the Israel Electricity Company (IEC) drops its rates by 2.4 percent.

Electricity rates in the Jewish State were hiked twice last year, first in February 2022 under the government of then-Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

The second rate hike took place in August 2022 under the government of transitional Prime Minister Yair Lapid, who currently is leading weeks-long antigovernment protests against judicial reforms planned by the Netanyahu government.

The current rate reduction was approved due to a drop in the global price of coal, and the recent strengthening of the shekel against the US dollar.

Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

