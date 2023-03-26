Photo Credit: Yossi Aloni / Flash 90

Israelis will be able to breathe just a bit easier next month, when the Israel Electricity Company (IEC) drops its rates by 2.4 percent.

Electricity rates in the Jewish State were hiked twice last year, first in February 2022 under the government of then-Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

The second rate hike took place in August 2022 under the government of transitional Prime Minister Yair Lapid, who currently is leading weeks-long antigovernment protests against judicial reforms planned by the Netanyahu government.

The current rate reduction was approved due to a drop in the global price of coal, and the recent strengthening of the shekel against the US dollar.