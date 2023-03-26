Photo Credit: Desertech

As part of the fight against global climate change Israel’s Foreign Ministry hosted agricultural experts from Africa who are fighting a war against desertification in Africa’s Sahara Desert.

Some of the African experts participating in the Israeli “Desertec” training program came from countries with which Israel has no diplomatic relations.

The purpose of the program is to help African countries deal with the spread of the desert in the Sahara region, and to create an 8,000 kilometer-long green buffer zone in the area by the year 2030.

“The threat of the desert poses a danger to many countries with climate change,” Foreign Minister Eli Cohen noted.

“Israel is fighting this threat at home and is contributing its experience and capabilities for the benefit of Africa.

“We will continue to deepen and strengthen our ties with countries that desire this for the sake of the prosperity and stability of the region,” he pledged.

Israel is assisting the African experts by identifying and mapping the challenges in their regions, while finding solutions that combine the Israeli knowledge and technologies that have proven successful in fighting desertification in the Jewish State.

One of the prominent participants in the program is the niece of Chad’s foreign minister, with whom Israel has renewed diplomatic ties in recent years.

Other representatives hailed from Djibouti, Niger, Burkina Faso, Mali, Mauritania, Ethiopia, Eritrea, Nigeria, and Senegal.

The “Desertec” program is part of the Great Green Wall initiative launched at the last climate conference in Sharm el-Sheikh COP 27.

Representatives from the Economy and Africa Divisions of Israel’s Foreign Ministry accompanied the participants throughout their visit and will continue to cultivate the relationship when the program ends.

“We connected Desertech with the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification and the ‘Great Green Wall’ project in Africa,” explained Yael Rabia-Zadok, Deputy Director of Economics at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“Israel makes a significant contribution to dealing with the climate crisis on the continent, promotes Israeli companies and is highly regarded both in African countries and in the international arena.”