Photo Credit: Olivier Fitoussi / Flash 90

Israel’s Defense Minister / Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz entered quarantine on Wednesday after it was learned that he was exposed to COVID-19.

Gantz came into contact with an individual about a week and a half ago who later was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus.

Advertisement



The defense minister had not been ill during that time.

“Gantz feels good and will continue to manage the ministry’s matters and the rest of his public work from isolation,” The minister’s office said in a statement.

“Out of concerns of exposure and from a desire and a sense of responsibility to prevent its spread, and following consultation with medical authorities, Defense Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz decided to enter quarantine until a coronavirus test and an epidemiological survey are completed.”

In the meantime, Gantz said in a tweet that he feels “great” and will work remotely from quarantine.

“I will do a coronavirus test and an epidemiological survey and I will follow the guidelines,” he said. “There’s no room for taking chances.”