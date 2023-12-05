Photo Credit: Rafael Advanced Defense Systems / YouTube screengrab

Photos of airstrikes in Gaza are showing Israeli forces dropping a new type of bomb, one that is particularly effective in surgical strikes. The Abu Ali Express site also posted a fast-moving clip of one of the new bombs in action on Telegram. It looks deadly.

Advertisement





The bomb was identified as the Smart Precise Impact Cost-Effective (SPICE) guidance kit, used to convert heretofore “unguided” bombs into precision-guided munitions.

The SPICE, developed by Israel’s Rafael Advanced Defense Industries, comes in a variety of sizes (250, 1000 and 2000), depending on the weight of the warhead being used.

The SPICE-2000 kit is added to 2,000 pound / 900 kilogram warhead bombs: an extremely destructive munition that is used to penetrate “hardened” targets such as weapons storage facilities.

To get a sense of how destructive these bombs are, ponder this: the “very large” Hezbollah rocket carries a 400 kilogram (882 pound) warhead; combat “kamikaze” suicide drones carry a 90 kilogram (198 pound) warhead.