SPICE Air-to-Surface Missiles (ASMs) by Rafael

Photos of airstrikes in Gaza are showing Israeli forces dropping a new type of bomb, one that is particularly effective in surgical strikes. The Abu Ali Express site also posted a fast-moving clip of one of the new bombs in action on Telegram. It looks deadly.

The bomb was identified as the Smart Precise Impact Cost-Effective (SPICE) guidance kit, used to convert heretofore “unguided” bombs into precision-guided munitions.

The SPICE, developed by Israel’s Rafael Advanced Defense Industries, comes in a variety of sizes (250, 1000 and 2000), depending on the weight of the warhead being used.

The SPICE-2000 kit is added to 2,000 pound / 900 kilogram warhead bombs: an extremely destructive munition that is used to penetrate “hardened” targets such as weapons storage facilities.

To get a sense of how destructive these bombs are, ponder this: the “very large” Hezbollah rocket carries a 400 kilogram (882 pound) warhead; combat “kamikaze” suicide drones carry a 90 kilogram (198 pound) warhead.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

