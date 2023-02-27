Photo Credit: Elior Cohen/TPS

Foreign Minister Eli Cohen is scheduled to travel to Germany on Tuesday on a diplomatic visit to Berlin. The visit comes as part of Israel’s efforts to stop Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons.

During his stay, Cohen is expected to meet with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock. He will also visit the Holocaust memorial and meet with the leaders of the Jewish community.

“The visit to Germany is a strategic visit as part of the efforts to stop Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons,” Cohen said in a statement. “We will continue to preserve the important relations with Germany on the bilateral level and in the European and international arena.”

The foreign minister “will discuss with his colleague Baerbock the promotion and deepening of strategic relations between Israel and Germany, and the joint fight against Iran’s destabilizing moves, as well as energy and regional security issues,” the foreign ministry added.

The United Nations International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is expected to visit Iran in the coming days as it attempts to clarify reports from its inspectors that the Islamic Republic has enriched uranium up to 84 percent purity — just a breath away from the 90 percent purity needed for weapons-grade uranium.

US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) chief William Burns warned on Saturday in an interview with CBS News that Iran could enrich uranium to weapons-grade within weeks, but added that the United States does not believe Iranian leaders have yet decided to do so.